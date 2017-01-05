Ogunbowale sparks Irish offense against Wake Forest

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points Thursday night to help No. 7 Notre Dame's struggling offense come to life in a 92-72 victory over Wake Forest.
Brianna Turner finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Irish (14-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), Marina Mabrey added 14 points and Lindsay Allen had 12. Ogunbowale and Mabrey both made four 3-pointers.
Notre Dame was coming off six straight road games, the program's longest trip ever, and had not played at Purcell Pavilion since losing there to No. 1 Connecticut a month ago.
The Irish average 78.8 points per game but totaled 62 at North Carolina State on Dec. 29, just their second ACC loss since joining the league in 2013, and 55 points in a win Monday at Georgia Tech.
Ariel Stephenson scored 17 points and Elisa Penna had 16 for Wake Forest (9-5, 0-1).
