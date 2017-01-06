Wawrinka, Nishikori to meet in Brisbane semifinals

1:56 State health, Rock Hill school officials address TB concerns Pause

1:11 York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

3:20 Drug smuggler 'Papa Winks' looks back on a life gone to pot

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live