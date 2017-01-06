Northern State University opens game suites at arena

Northern State University has launched game-day suites at its basketball arena in Aberdeen.
Right now, they're invitation-only, the Aberdeen News (http://bit.ly/2hNxkMx ) reported. But the university's alumni organization is seeking a beer and wine license under a new state law, which would make it possible for the school to lease the suites to people and companies on a season-long and per-game basis.
"I think it's just a natural progression of improving the experience for fans in the Barnett Center," Northern State Athletic Director Josh Moon said. "Being the attendance leaders and with the great atmosphere in the Barnett Center, it just raises the bar with different options for fans."
He added that some fans want to sit court-side, while others want a more relaxed atmosphere upstairs.
Moon said he expects that license to be approved within the next month or so.
Todd Jordre, president and CEO of the alumni organization, said there's potential to add up to 10 total suites. The suites would be an extension of a VIP area where the school is already permitted to serve alcohol to guests on a limited basis.
Both Moon and Jordre said that the university may pursue utilizing the new provision at concerts and other events.
However, that effort would be enacted on a "very small scale," said Moon. He also added that the game-day experience for most fans would not change in any way.
