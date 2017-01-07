Women's Top 25 Capsules

Freshman Chanelle Molina scored a career-high 33 points and Washington State upset No. 9 UCLA 82-73 on Friday night.
Washington State (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12) outscored the Bruins 31-21 in the fourth quarter to win their second game in a row after losing six straight.
Jordin Canada had 19 points and Monique Billings added 18 for UCLA (11-3, 2-1. The Bruins had won three straight.
UCLA was undone by 34 percent shooting, while the Cougars shot 52 percent.
NO. 10 STANFORD 81, OREGON 60
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 14 of her career-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Stanford beat Oregon for its 21st victory in the past 22 meetings between the schools.
Briana Roberson added 15 points and Erica McCall had 14 for Stanford (13-2, 3-0 Pac-12). Mallory McGwire had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (11-5, 0-3).
NO. 12 WASHINGTON 77, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 67
SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 22 of her 34 points in the first half, and Washington beat Southern California.
Chantel Osahor had 17 points and 15 rebounds for her NCAA-leading 13th double-double. Heather Corral added 10 points for Washington (15-2, 3-1 Pac-12) which bounced back from a 73-70 loss to then-No. 22 Oregon State that snapped the Huskies' 11-game winning streak on Sunday.
Minyon Moore had 18 points for the Trojans (10-4, 1-2).
NO. 16 OREGON STATE 66, NO. 20 CALIFORNIA 56
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored a career-high 19 points and Oregon State beat California for its 11th straight victory.
Pivec made 8 of 13 shots including her one 3-point attempt. Breanna Brown added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Beavers (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12). Kristine Anigwe scored 26 points to lead for Cal (13-2, 1-2). The Bears have lost two straight.
NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 66, UTAH 44
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quinn Dornstauder had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 19 Arizona State used a 22-5 first quarter to rout Utah 66-44 on Friday night.
Dornstauder was 6 of 14 from the floor, and Reili Richardson added 10 points and five assists for the Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12). Tanaeya Boclair had 17 points for Utah (12-2, 1-2).
