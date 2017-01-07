From Tie to Max Domi: NHL enforcers dwindle in 1 generation

1:11 York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm Pause

1:56 State health, Rock Hill school officials address TB concerns

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:37 Bethel Firefighters sworn in

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:17 Video: some of Duby Okeke's record-setting 142 blocked shots at Winthrop

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York