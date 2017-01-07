Sports

January 7, 2017 8:38 AM

Rooney equals record by scoring his 249th Man United goal

MANCHESTER, England

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's joint leading scorer of all time when he scored his 249th goal for the club on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round match against Reading.

Rooney, the record scorer for England's national team, struck in the seventh minute at Old Trafford to equal the mark set by Bobby Charlton.

The 31-year-old Rooney, who joined United in 2004 as an 18-year-old prodigy from Everton, turned in Juan Mata's cross, having missed a great chance to score inside the first two minutes.

Rooney then turned provider as United, the defending cup champion, scored a second goal to lead 2-0 at halftime. Rooney set up Anthony Martial to fire past Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi.

