January 7, 2017 11:53 AM

Carbon monoxide sickens 19 players after women's hockey game

The Associated Press
WENTZVILLE, Mo.

Officials at a Lindenwood University near St. Louis are trying to pinpoint what caused a carbon monoxide leak that sickened 19 women's hockey players after a game.

KSDK-TV (http://on.ksdk.com/2i0QgYi ) reports that the players were treated at a hospital after falling ill after Lindenwood hosted Wisconsin in Wentzville, west of St. Louis. Most of the victims were Lindenwood players.

Lindenwood Ice Arena remained closed Saturday as maintenance workers try to determine what caused the fumes.

Wisconsin won Friday night's game, 5-1.

