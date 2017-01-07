Brown, Jones lead No. 2 Baylor women over Oklahoma St

Kalani Brown and her Baylor teammates are piling up plenty of points this season. In their latest game, they made a point of shutting down a star opponent.
The No. 2 Lady Bears held Big 12 leading scorer Kaylee Jensen to barely half her average and beat Oklahoma State 86-50 Saturday.
Jensen had been getting 20.1 points, but finished with 11. Her conference-topping rebound total took a slight dip — she came in averaging 10.4 and had nine.
"We have more depth and just kept throwing bodies at her," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. "I thought Kalani might have had her best defensive game."
Kalani Brown had 17 points and nine rebounds while helping limit Jensen.
The Lady Bears (15-1, 4-0), the top-scoring team in the nation, won their 13th straight game. Alexis Jones had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Lauren Cox added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Karli Wheeler scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (12-3, 2-2).
"I'm embarrassed the way we competed in this basketball game," Cowgirls coach Jim Littell said. "I thought we competed for 15-18 minutes and when you play the No. 2 team in the country, the end result will be a 36-point defeat."
"We got a lot to fix. No mystery, we can't throw the kind of talent level out there Baylor did and if that's the case, you better have a lot of fight in you, and that's the thing that I'm most disappointed with," he said.
The Lady Bears used a 21-7 run spanning the first and second quarters to build a 29-13 lead after Khadijiah Cave's layup with 6:28 remaining. At that point, Oklahoma State had made just 6 of 26 shots while Baylor was shooting 13 for 18.
Baylor closed the first half with a 12-2 burst that made it 46-19.
BIG PICTURE
Baylor: The Lady Bears continue to roll along. They were never really threatened in this one and looked a step quicker and more assured all afternoon. By winning by a margin of 36, Baylor has now won all of its Big 12 games by at least 30 points, and continues to lead the nation in scoring margin. By winning the rebounding battle 61-30, the Lady Bears improved on nation-leading averages of 54.3 rebounds and 26.7 rebounding margin.
Oklahoma State: As strong as they've looked so far this season, the Cowgirls clearly still have a ways to go before they can legitimately challenge for the Big 12 title.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With another impressive performance, Baylor remains solidly entrenched at No. 2, especially since the one team ahead is the only one that it lost to this season (No. 1 Connecticut).
After receiving votes in the last poll, Oklahoma State demonstrated that it still has a ways to go in order to be worthy of a Top 25 ranking.
STAR WATCH
After scoring OSU's first four points of the game in the opening four minutes, Jensen managed just seven points the rest of the way. Overall, she shot just 4 of 16 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range. ... Mandy Coleman came into the contest ranking second on the Cowgirls with 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and ended up with just six points and three rebounds.
SHE SAID IT
"You think I got any on my team, if they played that many minutes, would be the leading scorer and rebounder in this league?" asked Mulkey, whose team has won six straight Big 12 titles. "Do you? Sure. We've got a ton of them that could be the leading scorer and rebounder in this league, (Brown and Jones) to start with, but that's not what it's about. What it's about is championships. I tell them all the time, unselfish players are a blessing and a joy to coach, and when you're as talented as these kids are, they don't care about being the leading scorer and rebounder in the conference. They don't care about awards. They got their priorities straight."
UP NEXT
Baylor returns home for a Wednesday matchup against TCU.
Oklahoma State faces No. 15 Texas on the road on Tuesday.
Comments