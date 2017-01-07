Gormley edges American Anthem to win Sham at Santa Anita

Gormley edged American Anthem by a head to win the $100,000 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita in the kickoff to Kentucky Derby prep season.
The 3-year-old colts dueled through the stretch before Gormley stuck his head in front in a thrilling finish Saturday.
Ridden by Victor Espinoza, Gormley ran a mile on a sloppy track in 1:35.89 and paid $5.20, $2.80 and $2.40.
American Anthem returned $2.60 and $2.20. The colt is handled by a couple of Hall of Famers: trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith.
Big Hit was another 13 lengths back in third and paid $3.60 to show.
Bird Is the Word was fourth, followed by Term of Art, Colonel Samsen and Blabimir.
