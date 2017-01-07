Rumbling again, Thomas Rawls leads Seattle past Detroit 26-6

1:34 Sledding, dog walking part of winter storm fun in York County Pause

0:11 Snow falls in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

2:28 911 calls capture last moments of reported murder suicide in Lexington County

2:04 Watch: Clemson fans welcome Tigers to national championship media day

0:52 VIDEO: Nick McCloud talks about best and worst plays of his freshman football season at N.C. State

0:35 Video: Rock Hill's Makenna Thompson talks about Bearcats girls' basketball headed into region play