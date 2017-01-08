Winter storm coats parts of South, heads toward New England

1:34 Sledding, dog walking part of winter storm fun in York County Pause

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university

1:11 York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

1:56 State health, Rock Hill school officials address TB concerns

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.