January 8, 2017 1:16 PM

Blaine residents asked to boil water after water outage

BLAINE, Minn.

City officials in Blaine are trying to figure out why the northern Minneapolis suburb was without water for more than two hours.

Water service began returning to homes and businesses in Blaine on Sunday after the outage. Public Services manager Bob Therres says residents should boil their water for the next 24 hours.

Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan says the water pressure dropped after 8 a.m. Sunday and then the city's homes and businesses lost service entirely. But Ryan tells Minnesota Public Radio News (http://bit.ly/2iSdCfY ) early indications do not point to a water main break, since the entire city of 64,000 residents was affected.

Blaine's Public Services department told residents to expect limited water pressure as it works to cross-connect with neighboring cities to obtain water and fill its water towers.

