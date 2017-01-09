The Latest: First-time starters on run of winning titles

1:35 A walk-on? No, Dabo says he was a 'crawl-on' at Alabama Pause

0:52 Alabama's Nick Saban says Clemson is one of the best programs in country

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

1:32 File video: Abandoned puppy shot 18 times with BBs at Rock Hill apartment

1:13 File video: Teen charged with cruelty to animals in puppy case released from jail

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university