Clemson rides a frantic 4th quarter to national championship

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship Pause

0:59 Clemson students react to touchdown that takes lead over Alabama in National Championship

1:48 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on what he learned from 2015 CFP

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

1:17 Rock Hill Police determine 2 suspicious packages at post office contain car seats

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

1:13 File video: Teen charged with cruelty to animals in puppy case released from jail