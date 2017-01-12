No. 8 Creighton beats No. 12 Butler to match its best start

1:43 Long-time Chester County 'visionary' and Cyclones fan laid to rest Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

2:07 Rock Hill man, 18, admits to shooting and torturing puppy in York courtroom; gets probation

1:21 Frozen in Fort Mill and loving it

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

4:35 Family of Emmanuel AME shooting victim speaks

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing