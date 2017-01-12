Sports

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask leaves after taking puck near jaw

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask has gone to the locker room after taking a slap shot near his right jaw and neck.

The Predators had just killed a penalty when Nashville defenseman Roman Josi shot the puck, which appeared to hit the All-Star goalie at the edge of his mask at 12:49 of the first period Thursday night.

The goalie immediately fell to the ice, shook off the glove on his stick hand and pulled off his mask. After a couple of minutes, he skated to the bench and went directly to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre.

Rask was just named to his first All-Star Game on Tuesday with a 21-9-3 record this season.

