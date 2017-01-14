NHL Capsules

1:02 Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute Pause

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement

2:19 Rock Hill mom said legalizing marijuana would give her 'hope'

1:10 Martin Luther King life, legacy honored with celebration in York

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners