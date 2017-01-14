Silva's 16 helps South Carolina to 67-56 win over Ole Miss

Chris Silva scored a career high 16 points and tied his best with 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina to a 67-56 win over Mississippi on Saturday night.
The Gamecocks (14-3, 4-0 Southeastern) are off to their best league start since the 1997 team, which won South Carolina's only SEC regular season title.
PJ Dozier added 16 points for the Gamecocks, who never trailed despite missing 10 straight shots at one point in the first half.
But the Rebels (10-7, 1-4) were shooting just as poorly and turning the ball over more. And when Ole Miss went the final 4:06 of the first half without a point, the Gamecocks lead grew from 25-20 to 34-20 at the break.
Mississippi was missing its leading scorer, Deandre Burnett, who sat on the bench with a boot on his leg. The junior averages 18 points a game. Cullen Neal led Mississippi with 12 points.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi: Foul trouble hurt the Rebels too. Marcanvis Hymon got four fouls in the first half and Mississippi had four more players pick up four on a team that played just eight men. The Rebels shot 30.9 percent (17-of-55) after shooting just 27.5 percent last game against Georgia. Mississippi's four SEC losses have come by seven points to Florida; 22 to Georgia; 23 to Kentucky.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks have yet to lose when Sindaruis Thornwell plays. The senior was suspended for six games, and South Carolina lost three of them. The Gamecocks forced 21 turnovers — the third game in a row their opponent has turned the ball over at least 20 times.
UP NEXT
Mississippi: The Rebels host Tennessee on Tuesday.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks host No. 23 Florida in a game between two of the three teams who remain undefeated in SEC play.
