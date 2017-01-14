Sports

January 14, 2017 9:08 PM

Prairie View holds on to beat Jackson State 63-56

The Associated Press
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Troy Thompson had 17 points, Tevin Bellinger added 12 and Prairie View A&M snapped a three-game skid with a 63-56 win over Jackson State on Saturday night.

The Panthers (4-14, 1-3 Southwest Athletic Conference) went without a field goal after Shay'rone Jett's 3-point play made it a 55-36 lead with 10:29 left. From there, Prairie View missed its last seven attempts from the field while the Tigers (7-11, 3-2) had an 18-3 run to close within five with 48 seconds left.

But Prairie View made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 36 seconds to hold on, handing Jackson State its second straight loss. The Panthers never trailed in the game, opening with a 10-2 run and leading 37-27 at the half.

Yettra Specks had 17 points, Edric Dennis added 10 and Janarius Middleton grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points for the Tigers.

