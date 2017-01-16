Brown, Hughes lead Georgia Southern to 62-60 win over ULM

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship Pause

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:28 The Buzz TV brings regional award to Fort Mill High School

1:19 VIDEO: New Clover football coach Brian Lane knows he's in the right place

0:48 The top baby names of 2016