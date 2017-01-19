Fultz scores 37 as Washington beats Colorado 85-83 in OT

Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 37 points including 25 in the second half and overtime, David Crisp's 3-pointer with 27 seconds left put Washington in front for good and the Huskies beat Colorado 85-83 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Washington (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second half deficit and survived a frantic final few minutes of regulation and overtime to keep the Buffaloes winless in Pac-12 play. Colorado (10-9, 0-6) has lost six straight to begin the conference season.
Washington trailed 41-24 in the opening moments of the second half, but pieced together a methodic rally to force overtime at 67-all. In the extra session, the Huskies trailed 81-80 after Xavier Johnson's dunk with 32 seconds left, but Crisp answered quickly off the make with his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Huskies ahead 83-81. Dominique Collier missed a chance at a go-ahead 3 for Colorado and two free throws from Crisp clinched the victory for Washington.
Johnson led the Buffaloes with 24 points and Derrick White added 23. Colorado lost its fourth conference game by less than 10 points.
Fultz was the star posting his fourth 30-point game of the season. The freshman was 13 of 24 shooting and 11 of 15 at the free-throw line. He did not make a 3-pointer for the second time in three games, but could not be stopped getting into the lane and getting off his shot.
If the end of regulation was wild, overtime was frenzied.
Washington took a four-point lead early in overtime, but White's three-point play on a dunk with 2:26 left pulled the Buffaloes within one, and his two free throws less than 30 seconds later gave them a 74-73 lead. The teams exchanged baskets while being fouled on three straight possessions before Johnsons' dunk with 1:10 remaining put the Buffaloes up 79-78. Fultz was fouled after a Washington offensive rebound and his free throws with 45 seconds left gave Washington an 80-79 advantage.
Johnson's dunk put the Buffaloes back in front, but Crisp didn't hesitate in transition hitting the open 3.
The final minutes of regulation were wild, concluding with Johnson's layup with 10 seconds left that eventually forced overtime when Fultz's 3 at the buzzer was partially blocked by Wesley Gordon.
Washington was down 54-42 with 9:50 remaining after Johnson's 3-pointer. While Fultz was the instigator all night, it was Dominic Green that scored five straight points that sparked Washington's rally.
Johnson's three-point play after Colorado got four offensive rebounds on one possession, and his basket on the Buffaloes' next possession kept it a four-point game in the closing minutes. Fultz answered with two straight baskets and Washington was even at 64-all with 1:27 remaining.
Fultz hit two free throws with 46 seconds left gave Washington its first lead since 6-5. Johnson missed a driving attempt with 24 seconds left but Noah Dickerson made just one of two free throws and Johnson's layup forced the extra session tied at 67-67.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado: The Buffaloes have lost four conference games by less than 10 points. Colorado lost by one at Arizona State, by nine at Arizona and by three to USC.
Washington: The Huskies continued to struggle shooting from 3-point range in conference play. The Huskies shot 43.4 percent during the non-conference slate, but were just 8 of 25 against the Buffaloes.
UP NEXT
Colorado: The Buffaloes travel to Washington State on Sunday.
Washington: The Huskies host Utah on Saturday.
