No. 7 Florida State women cruise past Syracuse, 77-58

Shakayla Thomas scored 10 of her 17 points during the decisive first quarter, and No. 7 Florida State cruised to a 77-58 victory over Syracuse on Thursday night.
The Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) hit 11 of their first 14 from the field, including nine straight during one stretch, as they built a 26-5 lead with 2:35 remaining in the first quarter. The Orange (13-7, 4-3) made their first two shots and then missed their next 10 as FSU went on an 18-0 run.
Leticia Romero added 12 points and Imani Wright 11 for the Seminoles, who led 72-39 early in the fourth quarter.
Alexis Peterson, who leads the ACC in scoring, had a game-high 26 points for Syracuse, with 21 coming in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: Peterson and Brittney Sykes came in as the top backcourt duo in Division I, averaging a combined 42.4 points per game. They nearly got their average after being held to a combined 10 points in the first half. Peterson, who came in averaging 24.2 points per game, had her third straight game of 24 points or more but Sykes (18.2) was held to 10 points as she was 3 of 11 from the field.
Florida State: The Seminoles have gotten off to quick starts the past two games, outscoring Clemson and Syracuse 54-11 in the first period the past two games. FSU shot 56.4 percent from the field (24 of 43) in both games over the first 10 minutes compared to 15.4 percent by opponents (4 of 26).
UP NEXT
Syracuse hosts No. 14 Miami on Sunday. The Orange have won two of the past three meetings.
Florida State travels to No. 17 Virginia Tech on Sunday. The Seminoles have won four straight and 14 of 16 against the Hokies.
