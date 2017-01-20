The Latest: Venus Williams easily advances to 4th round

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:00 Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington

2:22 Banks Trail students explain their new app, HearingHelper

0:26 Two dead, one wounded in Rock Hill shooting

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court