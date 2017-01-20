Humphrey has 21 and Stanford beats Oregon State 62-46

Michael Humphrey had 21 points and Marcus Allen added a career-high 12 to lead Stanford to a 62-46 victory Thursday night over Oregon State, keeping the Beavers winless in Pac-12 conference play.
It was the third straight win for the Cardinal (11-8, 3-4 Pac-12), coming off a pair of victories at home last week against the league's Washington schools.
Stephen Thompson Jr. led the Beavers (4-15, 0-6) with 15 points. Oregon State, which trailed by as many as 17 points late after jumping out to an early nine-point lead, has lost six straight games.
The Cardinal were without Reid Travis, the team's top scorer and rebounder with averages of 16.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Reid injured his right shoulder in Stanford's 76-69 victory over Washington last Saturday. He had missed the previous two games with a similar injury.
The Beavers have struggled without top scorer Tres Tinkle, who was averaging 20.2 points a game before he broke his right wrist on Nov. 25 against Fresno State. Tinkle has missed 13 games.
But Oregon State did have forward Drew Eubanks, who was a game-time decision because of a thigh injury. Eubanks was averaging 14.6 points going in. He finished with eight points against Stanford.
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle tweaked his starting lineup, giving sophomore Gligorije Ravocevic his first career start. Ravocevic replaced Matt Dahlen, who had started the last 10 games.
At least at the start, the Beavers had spark, going up 16-7 on three consecutive 3-pointers — two by Thompson and a third by JaQuori McLaughlin. Thompson hit another 3 to give Oregon State a 19-11 lead.
But Stanford closed the gap, pulling within 20-17 on Marcus Sheffield's jumper with a little more than five minutes left before the break.
Humphrey's dunk got Stanford within 25-23, and Allen's layup tied it. Humphrey made two free throws to give the Cardinal a 27-25 halftime lead.
Sheffield's 3-pointer made it 37-32 with 12:35 left as the Cardinal began to pull away. Humphrey's layup stretched the lead to 45-36 with 8:20 left.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The Cardinal won six of the previous eight meetings with Oregon State. ... Allen was making his first start of the season.
Oregon State: The Beavers have been hurt by injuries this season. Players have missed more than 40 games, including center Cheikh N'diaye, who has missed 10 games and is out indefinitely with an injured left shoulder.
UP NEXT
Stanford: The Cardinal visit No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks defeated California 86-63 on Thursday, but preseason All-America forward Dillon Brooks injured his lower left leg late in the first half and did not return.
Oregon State: The Beavers host the Golden Bears on Saturday night.
Comments