Canucks captain Henrik Sedin gets 1,000th NHL point

Henrik Sedin has the 1,000th point of his NHL career.
The captain of the Vancouver Canucks reached the milestone Friday night with a goal in the second period against Florida. It came at the expense of Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, who was Sedin's teammate in Vancouver from 2006-2014.
Sedin became the 85th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points. Washington Capitals sniper Alex Ovechkin accomplished the feat on Jan. 11.
The 36-year-old Sedin is in his 16th NHL season, all with Vancouver. He has 233 goals and 767 assists in 1,213 career games.
Sedin, the fourth-highest scoring Swedish-born player all-time, has missed just 30 games in his career, and is the 38th player in league history to get to 1,000 points while playing with one team.
Twin brother and linemate Daniel Sedin, who assisted on the milestone goal against Florida, sits at 968 points. He has missed 53 games in his 16 seasons.
