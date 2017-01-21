Winthrop Eagles defeat Asheville 76-73 (PHOTOS)

Winthrop's Xavier Cooks holds the ball away from Asheville's Will Weeks. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Keon Johnson heads to the basket. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Duby Okeke goes up for the shot. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Duby Okeke dunks the ball. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson is fouled during the last few minutes of the game. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Pat Kelsey cheers on his team during the last few minutes of the game. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Xavier cooks shoots over Asheville's Will Weeks. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Josh Ferguson dunks the ball. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Tevin Prescott looks for an opening against Asheville's Malik Smith. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson struggles to get the ball past Asheville's Raekwon Miller, left, and Ahmad Thomas. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks heads to the basket around Asheville's Alec Wnuk. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Anders Broman watches Asheville's David Robertson. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson (5) and Josh Ferguson (25) watch Asheville's Marco Teague (31) as Will Weaks (32) waits for the throw. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop basketball players plan a strategy during a timeout Thursday. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
Winthrop players cheer on their teammates during Thursday's late game against Asheville.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson goes for the ball. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs 76-73 Thursday.
