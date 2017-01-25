Finke scores 17 off bench as Illinois handles Iowa 76-64

Michael Finke scored 17 points off the bench and led Illinois in a 76-64 win over Iowa on Wednesday night.
Illinois got off to a quick 10-0 start in the first few minutes of the game and never gave back the lead.
Offense was not a problem in a game where Illinois (13-8, 3-5 Big Ten) looked dominant, shooting 55 percent from the field in the first half and finished shooting 45 percent, including 9-19 from beyond the arc.
The offense thrived with good ball movement — Illinois finished with 18 assists, the second-most this season.
Maverick Morgan added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Nicholas Baer scored led the way for Iowa (11-10, 3-5) with 12 points and Peter Jok added 10.
The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, shooting under 20 percent from the field for the first eight minutes of the game and 37 shooting percent for the half.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes are in a slump after their impressive win over Purdue. Iowa will have a couple easy games before facing some teams at the top of the Big Ten standings.
Illinois: The Illini won a game they desperately need if they have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament. Illinois faces Penn State before Wisconsin, Minnesota and Northwestern appear on the schedule.
UP NEXT
Iowa has a few days to relax before the Hawkeyes host Ohio State Saturday.
Illinois travels to State College to face Penn State Saturday.
Comments