Brooks returns to lead Oregon over Utah, 73-67

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer Pause

1:58 Girls in York, Chester, Lancaster counties run for their lives

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue'

0:50 Baby beluga whale born at SeaWorld in Texas