High Point men's basketball defeats Winthrop 83-80 in overtime (PHOTOS)

Winthrop's Xavier Cooks is blocked by High Point's Tarique Thompson.
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks looks for an opening around High Point's Tarique Thompson.
High Point's Austin White fights for control of the ball against Winthrop's Adam Pickett during the first half Saturday.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson heads to the basket Saturday.
Winthrop's Tevin Prescott looks for an opening around High Point's Miles Bowman Jr.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson watches High Point's Andre Fox Saturday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Winthrop's Keon Johnson heads to the basket as High Point's Luke Vargo (14) and Austin White (2) try to block the shot.
Winthrop’s Xavier Cooks heads to the basket Saturday.
Winthrop’s Joshua Davenport shoots a basket.
Winthrop’s Keon Johnson runs to the basket.
Winthrop’s Bjorn Broman heads up the court.
Winthrop’s Roderick Perkins waits for his opponent to pass the ball.
Winthrop’s head football coach Pat Kelsey talks to his players.
Winthrop University dance team members perform before the game between the Eagles and High Point University Saturday at Winthrop.
Winthrop’s Joshua Davenport looks to pass the ball against High Point’s Ricky Madison.
