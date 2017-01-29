Senegal's loss is Liverpool's gain as Mane returns

1:44 Fort Mill Cub Scouts use 'unique opportunity' to learn sportsmanship Pause

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23