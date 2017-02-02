Boatwright's return leads USC past Washington 82-74

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:11 Home schooled students from Fort Mill compete in robotics event

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

2:16 Video: award-winning high school football offensive linemen recognized Jan. 23

4:08 Video highlights: South Pointe wins third straight football state title