Thomas' 20 points leads No. 6 Florida State to rout over BC

Shakayla Thomas scored 20 points to lead No. 6 Florida State to an 85-53 rout of Boston College on Thursday night for its eighth straight win.
Chatrice White added 13 points and Brittany Brown 10 for the Seminoles (21-2, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Thomas went 10 for 12 from the floor in 22 minutes of action.
Mariella Fasoula scored 14 points and Kelly Hughes 13 for Boston College (8-15, 1-9). It was the Eagles' ninth straight loss.
Relying on their up-tempo style behind solid guard play and balanced scoring, the Seminoles took charge with an 18-6 run to close the opening quarter that pushed them to a 25-13 lead at the break. Imani Wright had five points in the run.
They started the second quarter by outscoring BC 16-4, getting a handful of steals that led to easy transition baskets.
Florida State had nine steals in the opening half, forced BC into 12 turnovers and led 43-21 at intermission.
