White scores 19 to lift Colorado past Stanford 81-74

Derrick White scored 19 points with eight assists and eight rebounds, Bryce Peters made two 3-pointers as part of a big run in the second half and Colorado held on to beat Stanford 81-74 on Thursday.
Xavier Johnson had 19 points and six rebounds, Peters scored 13 points and Tory Miller added 10 and seven rebounds to help the Buffaloes (13-10, 3-7 Pac-12) to their third consecutive win following a seven-game losing streak.
The win also the 199th of Colorado coach Tad Boyle's career, 143 coming with the Buffaloes.
It wasn't easy or pretty as the two teams combined for 48 fouls and 35 turnovers, including a season-high 23 by Colorado.
The Buffaloes were also held to one basket over the final six minutes but made 9 of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal their seventh consecutive win over the Cardinal.
Marcus Sheffield scored 19 points and Michael Humphrey added 13 points and eight rebounds for Stanford (11-11, 3-7).
