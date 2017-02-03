Sports

February 3, 2017 10:23 PM

Colorado women have big 4th quarter, beat Washington State

The Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo.

Kennedy Leonard scored 16 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help Colorado pull away and beat Washington State 70-58 on Friday night.

Washington State led 49-39 before Colorado outscored the Cougars 31-9 in the fourth quarter. Leonard added two rebounds, two assists, and three steals in the final period.

Colorado led 57-51 with 5:36 remaining. Ivana Kmetovska made a layup and Pinelopi Pavlopoulou hit a 3 to pull Washington State to 57-56 with 3:20 to play. The Buffaloes closed on a 13-2 run, with Leonard scoring nine points during the stretch.

Leonard was 8 of 20 from the field, made eight free throws and finished with six assists and four steals. Ariana Freeman added 14 points for Colorado (13-9, 3-8 Pac-12).

Kmetovska had 16 points and Pavlopoulou had 13 to lead the Cougars (9-13, 4-7), who have lost five of their last six games.

