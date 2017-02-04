Jokic gets triple-double as Nuggets beat Bucks 121-117

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions Pause

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:05 Hidden Figures