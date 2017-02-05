Sydney FC coach lauds goalkeeper after son's illness

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold praised Danny Vukovic after the goalkeeper's strong performance, despite a family health issue, helped Sydney to remain unbeaten following a 0-0 draw with Brisbane in the A-League.
First-placed Sydney FC extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games, and Vukovic made save after save to prevent third-placed Brisbane from scoring.
After the match, Vukovic confirmed that his young son, Harley, had undergone a liver transplant. Harley Vukovic suffers from biliary atresia, a condition that blocks bile ducts and causes liver damage.
Vukovic shared through social media on Thursday that Harley had received the "ultimate gift" from an organ donor.
"It has saved his life. It shows the importance of organ donation," Vukovic told Fox Sports after the match. "We'll be forever grateful."
Arnold said the goalkeeper's play was never affected despite the worry and long nights at the hospital.
"It's a wonderful story," Arnold said. "His son is doing exceptionally well. That would be a huge relief for them. For probably three to four weeks, he was sleeping on the floor of a hospital and still performing the way he did."
Elsewhere in the 18th round:
MELBOURNE VICTORY 2, MELBOURNE CITY 1
Striker Besart Berisha scored the equalizer in the 84th minute and an own-goal gave the Victory the win in the 87th. Alan Baro was credited with the only City goal, which was also on an own-goal.
The win moved the second-place Victory to within nine points of Sydney FC with nine matches remaining.
WESTERN SYDNEY 3, WELLINGTON 1
Brendon Santalab scored in the 22nd minute and again in the 65th to give the Wanderers the win in the New Zealand capital.
Nicolas Martinez scored in the 58th minute to give Western Sydney a 3-0 lead before Shane Smeltz scored for Wellington on a penalty in the 71st minute.
It was the Wanderers' fifth win of the season, moving them into playoff contention, while Wellington dropped back to eighth.
PERTH 3, NEWCASTLE 2
Diego Castro scored twice as Perth edged Newcastle to stay in fifth place.
Castro opened the scoring from the spot in the 12th minute but Andrew Hoole headed the equalizer in the 37th minute.
Castro's second in the 42nd minute put Perth ahead 2-1 and Adam Taggart made the lead 3-1 with a tap-in at the far post after 59 minutes.
Jason Hoffman pulled one back for Newcastle in the 72nd minute.
CENTRAL COAST 2, ADELAIDE UNITED 1
Central Coast kept alive its hopes of a top-six finish when it beat defending champion Adelaide 2-1 in a match played in extreme heat in Canberra.
Fabio Ferreira capitalized on a positional error by stand-in goalkeeper John Hall to open the scoring for Central Coast in the 37th minute.
Winger Kwabena Appiah sealed the win in the 78th minute when he pounced on the rebound from a shot by Josh Bingham which Hall was unable to control.
Jordan O'Doherty pulled one back for Adelaide in the second minute of stoppage time.
