Column: Patriots' familiar act assures little in Super Bowl

2:55 Winthrop University professor makes a 'chilling' literary discovery Pause

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:01 SC's first gay legislator focused on the issues, not sexuality

1:32 Did chance at justice for former York mayor die with killer in prison?

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions