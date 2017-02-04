Sports

February 4, 2017 7:29 PM

Irish War Cry upsets Classic Empire in Holy Bull Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla.

Irish War Cry led all the way to upset Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Classic Empire by 3 3/4 lengths in the $350,000 Holy Bull Stakes on Saturday at Gulfstream.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Irish War Cry ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.52. The New Jersey-bred colt paid $10.80, $4 and $2.20 at 4-1 odds.

Delta Downs Jackpot winner Gunnevera returned $4 and $2.10, while Classic Empire was another five lengths back in third and paid $2.10 to show.

Sent off as the 1-2 favorite, Classic Empire was making his 3-year-old debut after winning an Eclipse Award as 2-year-old male champion. He won four of five starts last year, including a neck victory in the BC Juvenile at Santa Anita.

Trained by Graham Motion, Maryland-based Irish War Cry won his career debut by 4 1/2 lengths on Nov. 11. He is a son of two-time Horse of the Year Curlin.

