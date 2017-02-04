Rusney Castillo, Puerto Rico stay in contention in Caribbean

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

2:55 Winthrop University professor makes a 'chilling' literary discovery

2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record

1:42 Winthrop students: Rock Hill buses would make city more accessible

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5