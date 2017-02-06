Alabama State hangs on for 71-66 win over MVSU

Tony Armstrong scored 15 points with 7-for-11 shooting and Alabama State held off Mississippi Valley State for a 71-66 win Monday night.
Reginald Gee added 12 points for Alabama State (7-16, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), Terrance LeFlore had 11 and Torloft Thomas 10. The Hornets shot 49 percent from the field and controlled the boards 42-34 to avenge a Jan. 9 loss to MVSU.
Trailing by two early in the second half, Alabama State took the lead for good during a 7-0 spurt capped with a 3-point play from LeFlore to make it 43-38. The Hornets later used a 6-0 run to stretch their advantage to 60-51 and held on from there.
Mississippi Valley State (4-20, 4-7) got 18 points from Marcus Romain. Isaac Williams added 15 points and Rashaan Surles had 10 for the Delta Devils, which forced 22 turnovers with five steals from Ta'Jay Henry.
