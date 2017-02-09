Veteran Laura Davies leads Vic Open after 1st round

0:59 Tombstone set up for former major leaguer gunned down in Lancaster Pause

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:48 Paradise resident receives new veteran support from Habitat for Humanity

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:55 Video: South Pointe's Derion Kendrick discusses Clemson football commitment

1:13 Northwestern football star Jerry Howard and his mom relish Signing Day