Guard duo pushes No. 5 Florida State women to new heights

1:49 Chamber honors local business owners, leaders at Rock Hill event Pause

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty