NHL Capsules

3:05 How DSS failed Robert Guinyard, Jr. Pause

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:49 Chamber honors local business owners, leaders at Rock Hill event

2:52 Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

1:04 File video: Mom pleads to child neglect in Lancaster beating death of daughter, 5

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3