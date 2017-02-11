Winthrop men's basketball defeats Gardner-Webb 77-71 (PHOTOS)

Winthrop's Bjorn Broman heads to the basket against Gardner-Webb's Jamaal Robateau.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Duby Okeke and Gardner-Webb's L'Hassane Niangane start the game Saturday at the Winthrop Coliseum.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University's Roderick Perkins passes the ball to Bjorn Broman Saturday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Adam Pickett and Gardner-Webb's David Efianayi fight for the ball.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Duby Okeke shoots a free throw.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Xavier Cooks drives the ball around Gardner-Webb's L'Hassane Niangane.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Roderick Perkins tries to drive past Gardner-Webb's Tyrell Nelson, left, and David Efianayi.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Adam Pickett tries to pick up a loose ball next to Gardner-Webb's David Efianayi.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Adam Pickett drives to the basket around Gardner-Webb's David Efianayi.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop's Keon Johnson looks for an opening Saturday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com