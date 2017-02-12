Monaco's Boschilia out with cruciate knee ligament injury

3:05 How DSS failed Robert Guinyard, Jr. Pause

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:51 Boise stop-motion animator brings Legos to life

1:36 Video: Winthrop's Keon Johnson drops 40 in nationally televised game

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

1:55 Video: South Pointe's Derion Kendrick discusses Clemson football commitment

1:13 Northwestern football star Jerry Howard and his mom relish Signing Day