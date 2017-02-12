Auriemma: Recruiting like-minded players the key to success

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

1:40 WWII dog tag lost in 1942 returned to Rock Hill family

1:07 Hunter Lawrence of Fort Mill talks about owning a business at age 15

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:49 Chamber honors local business owners, leaders at Rock Hill event

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County