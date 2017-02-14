Zion Williamson - best prep dunker ever?

The Herald's 2016 All-Area player of the year, South Pointe junior Derion Kendrick, committed to play college football at Clemson over the weekend. On National Signing Day 2017, 365 days before he signs with the Tigers, Kendrick talked about his decision to pick the national champs.
Hear what Northwestern football standout Jerry Howard and his mother Lakisha had to say following Jerry's Signing Day ceremony Wednesday with Georgia Tech. Their father and husband, Jerry Howard Sr., was killed in a Rock Hill shooting in December and a suspect has been charged in the death.
Winthrop won its seventh straight game Thursday night, thanks in part to Duby Okeke's last-second blocked shot of Gardner-Webb's game-tying shot attempt. Hear what Okeke thought about the block and see some other highlights from the game.
The Herald hosted its year-end Hawgs of the Week pizza party, naming two Hawgs of the Year in the process. The shindig recognized offensive linemen in The Herald's coverage area that won a Hawgs of the Week award during the 2016 high school football season.
Clemson's new Football Operations Building features: Death Valley Hill replica, The Paw Journey, a players lounge, golf simulator, bowling alley, barber shop, players' personal laundry room, recruiting war room, movie theater and more.
Winthrop hosts Asheville Thursday night at 9 p.m. in a nationally televised ESPNU game. It may sound late, especially on a school night, but Eagles coach Pat Kelsey makes his case for why Rock Hill should support his team Thursday in a battle for first place in the Big South.