Greek soccer hero helps refugees win battle against boredom

FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, coach of Hope Refugee Football Club Antreas Sampanis, right, gives directions to his players before a soccer match in western Athens. On weekends they play in an amateur league against teams made up of professional groups like lawyers, telecom workers, and accountants.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this photo dated Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, players of Hope Refugee Football Club celebrate a goal during a soccer match in western Athens. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. On weekends they play in an amateur league against teams made up of professional groups like lawyers, telecom workers, and accountants.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, Syrian Hozaifa Hajdepo of Hope Refugee Football Club kicks a corner during a soccer match in western Athens. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. On weekends they play in an amateur league against teams made up of professional groups like lawyers, telecom workers, and accountants.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, Ahmad Fahim Ahmadi from Afghanistan of Hope Refugee Football Club, center, and a player of 3D Team of Hellenic American University Football Club fight for the ball during a soccer match in western Athens. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. On weekends they play in an amateur league against teams made up of professional groups like lawyers, telecom workers, and accountants.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, Hope Refugee Football Club, left, and 3D Team of Hellenic American University Football Club posing for photo before a soccer match in western Athens. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. On Sundays they play in an amateur league against teams made up of professional groups like lawyers, telecom workers, and accountants.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, a player of Hope Refugee Football Club controls the ball before a soccer match in western Athens. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. On Sundays they play in an amateur league against teams made up of professional groups like lawyers, telecom workers, and accountants.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, a boy plays with a plastic crate as members of the Hope leave the refugee camp in the western Athens' suburb of Skaramagas. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. Most players of Hope Refugee Football Club live in a large trailer park at Skaramagas, an industrial zone west of Athens, where freight containers are turned into shoebox-shaped homes.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, players of Hope Refugee Football Club pray before a soccer match in western Athens. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. On weekends they play in an amateur league against teams made up of professional groups like lawyers, telecom workers, and accountants.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, Mohammad Omar from Syria waits before a soccer match for his teammates at the refugee camp in the western Athens' suburb of Skaramagas. Most players of Hope Refugee Football Club live in a large trailer park at Skaramagas, an industrial zone west of Athens, where freight containers are turned into shoebox-shaped homes.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY : GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE : In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, Antreas Sampanis, left, coach of Hope Refugee Football Club speaks to his players during a training in Athens. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. The team is called "Hope" and is made up of players who fled warzones like Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, Mohammad Omar from Syria plays with his teammates at the refugee camp in the western Athens' suburb of Skaramagas. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. Most players of Hope Refugee Football Club live in a large trailer park at Skaramagas, an industrial zone west of Athens, where freight containers are turned into shoebox-shaped homes.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, Ahmad Fahim Ahmadi from Afghanistan listens music inside his container house in the western Athens' suburb of Skaramagas. Most players of Hope Refugee Football Club live in a large trailer park at Skaramagas, an industrial zone west of Athens, where freight containers are turned into shoebox-shaped homes.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY : GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE: Greece Team Called Hope In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, players of Hope Refugee Football Club play with the ball during a training in Athens. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. The team is called "Hope" and is made up of players who fled warzones like Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE Greece Team Called Hope In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, players of Hope Refugee Football Club practice during a training in Athens. The team is called "Hope" and is made up of players who fled warzones like Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
FOR STORY: GREECE TEAM CALLED HOPE : Greece Team Called Hope In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, Hozaifa Hajdepo from Syria, second left, soccer player of Hope waits at a canteen at a refugee camp in the western Athens' suburb of Skaramagas. Former Greek national soccer team goalkeeper Antonis Nikopolidis, who became a national hero in 2004 during the European Cup, is heading a project to help refugees stranded in Greece regain a sense of purpose, working as a team. Most players of Hope Refugee Football Club live in a large trailer park at Skaramagas, an industrial zone west of Athens, where freight containers are turned into shoebox-shaped homes.
Thanassis Stavrakis
AP Photo
Comments