Real Madrid rallies to beat Napoli 3-1 in Champions League

1:10 Video: Winthrop's Mike Howland keeps Eagles men's basketball moving in the right direction Pause

1:50 Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

0:51 Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler pitches making technical college free

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:24 Video: Rock Hill headed back to wrestling state championship after Upper State win vs. Fort Mill

0:46 Pedestrian killed in Rock Hill

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners