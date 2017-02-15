AP Source: Jets release LT Ryan Clady after just 1 season

A person with direct knowledge of the New York Jets' plans say they have released left tackle Ryan Clady after just one season in which he played only nine games because of a shoulder injury.
Clady was due $10 million next season — with a $1 million roster bonus due Wednesday — that made his return to New York under that contract unlikely.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Jets had not yet announced the move, which ESPN first reported.
Clady, acquired last offseason from Denver to replace the retired D'Brickashaw Ferguson, suffered a torn rotator cuff in Week 3 at Kansas City and played through it for a few weeks before being placed on injured reserve.
The move created $10 million in salary cap space for New York.
